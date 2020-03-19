Challenges for The Stranger

Alt-weekly newspaper The Stranger, which announced last month that it was moving from Capitol Hill to the International District, has suspended its print edition and announced 18 temporary layoffs.

The 28-year-old independent newspaper made a plea recently, tweeting that 90% of its revenue — “advertising, ticketing fees, and our own events — was directly tied to people getting together in groups,” and that the coronavirus situation has virtually eliminated this income all at once.

The Stranger is accepting donations at thestranger.com.