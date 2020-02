Approximately 60 people attended a party at Joyale Seafood Restaurant on Feb. 19 to celebrate the retirement of Wayne Lau.

Many of the guests were former and current clients of Rainier Valley Community Development Fund (RVCDF). They spoke of the former executive director’s service and how he impacted businesses to grow and prosper in the face of increasing challenges.

Lau’s last day at RVCDF was Jan. 23.