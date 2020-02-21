UW professor Chun Yuan honored

Dr. Chun Yuan, a professor of radiology at the University of Washington (UW) School of Medicine, was honored by the American Heart Association on Jan. 29 for developing research that detects and predicts blocked arteries and cardiovascular risk with knee MRI images.

Through his stint at the UW, Yuan has mentored 32 people who have moved on to become professors, chief research scientists, clinician-researchers, heads of departments, and other positions of responsibility in both private and government or public institutions in the United States, China, Germany, and around the world.

He received his B.S. in physics at Beijing Normal University and his Ph.D. in Biomedical Physics at the University of Utah.