PICTORIAL: APCC's 22nd Annual New Year Celebration featuring Vietnam on Feb. 8 at the Tacoma Dome February 20, 2020 By Northwest Asian Weekly Leave a Comment Executive Director Lua Pritchard presents awards to honor individuals who have contributed to the APCC. (Photo by Nuk Suwanchote) The many attires of different countries in Asia represented on stage. (Photo by Nuk Suwanchote) APCC President and Founder Patsy Surh O'Connell (3rd from left) (Photo by Nuk Suwanchote) Laos and Cambodian representatives (Photo by Nuk Suwanchote) Attendees watching the show. (Photo by Nuk Suwanchote) This year's focus was on Vietnam and these are some dresses that reflect the eras of growth and change for Vietnam. (Photo by Nuk Suwanchote)
