Yasunobu Nagai is the new manager of Seattle’s Kinokuniya book store at Uwajimaya. Born in Japan, Nagai began working for the store in 2008, selling paperbacks. He moved up the ladder and was promoted to Seattle recently.

Kinokuniya celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019.

Nagai enjoys Seattle’s outdoors and traveling. He has visited Mt. Rainier and other national parks. His other love is reading fiction.