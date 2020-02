Samantha Yee of Newcastle came close this year to bringing home the Miss Chinatown U.S.A. title.

Instead, she was named 1st Princess with the title Miss Chinese Chamber of Commerce at a pageant that took place on Feb. 1 at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.

Lauren Yang, of Texas, the younger sister of Miss Chinatown USA 2017 Karen Yang, came away as the big winner. She won the crown along with the titles of Miss Talent and Miss Community Service.