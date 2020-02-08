Larry Gossett retirement party

More than 200 people attended a party for former longtime King County Councilmember Larry Gossett on Jan. 23 at El Centro de la Raza. Elected in 1993, Gossett served for 25 years on the King County Council. Gossett was also in the forefront of the civil rights movement, and is the last surviving member of the Four Amigos, a legendary quartet of activists that included Bernie Whitebear, Roberto Maestas, and Bob Santos.

Related