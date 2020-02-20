KABA Mentor of the Year

The Korean American Bar Association (KABA) of Washington State announced Judge Samuel Chung as the recipient of its inaugural Mentor of the Year Award.

Chung was appointed to the King County Superior Court bench in 2014 by Gov. Jay Inslee. He formed and served as the founding president of KABA and continues to be an impactful mentor to the organization and its members.

Chung earned his bachelor’s degree in History from Columbia University and his law degree from George Washington University.