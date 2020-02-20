IN MEMORY OF …: William Nygon Lee

A service will be held Feb. 22, at 11 a.m. for William Nygon Lee who passed away on Jan. 26 in Seattle.

Lee grew up in the University District, graduated from the University of Washington, and worked for 30 years at Boeing.

He is survived by his wife Sue of 61 years; daughter Linda; son David and daughter-in-law Jane; grandsons Matthew and Geoffrey; siblings Jane German (Tom), Howard (Lay), May (d. Milton), Mary Hoy (Richard); and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

His service will be at Columbia Funeral Home on 4567 Rainier Avenue South in Seattle, followed by his burial at Lake View Cemetery.