Gary Locke endorses Joe Biden for president

On Jan. 29, former Gov. Gary Locke released a statement saying, “I cannot think of anyone better than Joe Biden to assume the role of commander-in-chief at this critical time. I am proud to endorse him for president.”

Locke is the seventh Obama-Biden cabinet member to endorse the former vice president.

“As an ambassador and secretary of commerce during the Obama-Biden administration, I saw firsthand Joe’s leadership and ability to deliver real results on behalf of Americans. From the Affordable Care Act to signing the Paris Climate Accords — Joe Biden helped make progress a reality,” said Locke.

Other former Obama-Biden cabinet members who have endorsed Biden include Secretary of State John Kerry, Secretary of the Treasury Jack Lew, Secretary of Labor Hilda Solis, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar, and Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker.