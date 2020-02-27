Classifieds

Employment
Wok Chef Line Cook High-End Asian restaurant. Need good Line Cook with so so English. Looking wok chef to work immediately, Little English ok. Hard working person, team work. Will pay high. Good benefits, healthcare, vacation and bonus. Call 206-227-8000.
Auburn warehouse is looking for a part time/full time warehouse manager. Needs to know both English and Chinese, and have appropriate work permit. Experience in warehouse, e-commerce and forklift is preferred. If interested please call 206-963-3395 or albertchen0319@gmail.com.
University Congregational UCC Church seeks Director of Children’s Ministry. Our ideal candidate is someone with a passion for developing programming that encourages children and families to explore and grow their faith and understanding of God, the Bible, and our Christian heritage. This job is 30 hours per week and pay is $21-$24 per hour, depending on experience, and includes benefits.To apply, email office@universityucc.org by March 5, with the subject line “Director of Children’s Ministry.”UCUCC is an open and affirming church, and encourages applicants of all race, sexual orientation, gender identity, ability, and religious affiliation to apply.
Snoqualmie Casino Dealer Trainee School Snoqualmie Casino is offering a FREE on site Dealer School. The school is for new first time dealers.Learn to deal, pass the class, audition, and begin making $27.00/HR (Base wage + Tips/Tokes)!Apply via our website: http://www.snocasino.com/about/careers/
Notice
KCHA will accept Bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Cedarwood Site Improvements project located in Kirkland, WA. See website for details at www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/
Comments
Robert Atherton saysMay 7, 2019 at 11:15 pm
We subscribed to the Seattle Chinese Post for many years. Is this publication still available for annual subscriptions in printed media, mailed weekly?
Thank you,
Robert and Yeh Chow Atherton
Northwest Asian Weekly saysMay 9, 2019 at 8:30 am
Hi Robert. Yes, it is still available. Please contact our office at 206-223-5559. Thank you for reading!