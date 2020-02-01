Airlines offer flight refunds to China as death toll rises

British Airways (BA) is allowing passengers bound for Hong Kong and China the option of postponing or refunding their flights as the coronavirus death toll increases.

On BA’s help section on its website, the airline says, “We fully understand that you may want to change your travel plans as a result of the recent coronavirus outbreak in China, and so whilst we await further advice from the Government and health organisations, we are offering any customers due to fly to or from China including Hong Kong until Feb. 23 the option to refund or rebook.”

American Airlines issued flight waivers that allow a free change on travel to, through and from Beijing and Shanghai. Delta has done the same.

In addition to Beijing and Shanghai, United Airlines also flies to Chengdu, and are offering waivers for bookings to all three cities.

Air China, China Southern Airlines, and China Eastern Airlines are also reportedly offering ticket refunds.

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific is offering refunds for tickets to or from mainland China which were bought before Jan. 25 and are for travel up to Feb. 28.