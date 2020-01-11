Upcoming Census Bureau recruitment events in King and Snohomish Counties, pays $16–$23/hr

The U.S. Census Bureau is now recruiting hundreds of temporary Census Takers in Washington in advance of its Nonresponse Follow-up Operation for the 2020 Census. The pay rate is $16–23 per hour.

The primary purpose of the Nonresponse Follow-up Operation is to count people in person at housing units who have not self-responded to the decennial census questionnaire. Census Takers visit and enumerate those households.

The decennial count influences how more than $675 billion from more than 100 federal programs are distributed to states and localities each year.

This temporary position is a good fit for students (aged 18 and older), retirees, holiday seasonal workers, and gig workers.

Recruiting events in King and Snohomish Counties

Recruiters and staff from the Seattle and Everett Area Census Offices will help people apply for Census jobs and answer questions about the process at multiple locations in Snohomish County and King County on Jan. 10 and 11.

There will also be staff to explain how people can keep their current jobs and work for the Census and to talk about the importance of the 2020 Census and what participation means and the returns it can bring to people in their communities. The local recruiting events will be at the following locations:

Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rainier Beach Pool and Community Center

8825 Rainier Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98118

Friday, Jan. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

King County Veterans Programs Services Division

6450 Andover Park West

Tukwila, WA 98188

Everett Area Census Office

1000 Southeast Everett Mall Way Suite 401

Everett, WA 98208

Saturday, Jan. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kent Regional Library

212 2nd Avenue North, Kent, WA 98032

Everett Area Census Office

1000 Southeast Everett Mall Way Suite 401, Everett, WA 98208

People can also apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs. For more information about 2020 Census jobs, call 1-855-JOB-2020. For Spanish, dial 9.