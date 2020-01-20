Seattle awards $40K to InterIm

The Seattle Office of Sustainability & Environment, through the Environmental Justice Fund, awarded $40,000 to InterIm, one of seven community-based projects, to improve environmental conditions and respond to impacts of climate change.

Youth from InterIm’s WILD Project will visually document the personal histories of lower-income residents and their physical and social environments within the context of social justice, community development, and sustainability. The product of this work will be showcased at public venues.

The Seattle Environmental Justice Fund was launched in 2018 as one of the key strategies to advancing the goals of Seattle’s Equity & Environment Agenda.