PICTORIAL: Congratulations to Sam Cho! — The first Korean American Commissioner of the Port of Seattle. We are so proud of you!

Sam Cho getting sworn in by Port of Seattle Commission President Stephanie Bowman, in English (Photo by Don Wilson/Port of Seattle)

Sam Cho getting sworn in by his mother, Kathy, in Korean, on Jan. 6 at the Port of Seattle (Photo by Don Wilson/Port of Seattle)

Port of Seattle Commission hold its first official meeting at the Port. (Photo by Don Wilson/Port of Seattle)

Sam Cho (right) and the other commissioners, Fred Felleman, President Stephanie Bowman, Ryan Calkins, and Peter Steinbrueck (Photo by Don Wilson/Port of Seattle)

Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho and Dr. Jeffrey Roh (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Port Commissioners Fred Felleman (left) and Sam Cho sworn in the same day (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Sam Cho and Seattle City Councilmember Dan Strauss (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Sam Cho and the other commissioners, Fred Felleman, President Stephanie Bowman, Ryan Calkins and Peter Steinbrueck (Photo by Assunta Ng)

The Cho family, from left: Kathy (mom), Charlie (dad), Sam, and Willy (brother) (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Sam Cho with Korean community leaders (Photo by Assunta Ng)

In the Port of Seattle’s atrium (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Sam Cho with Korean community leaders (Photo by Assunta Ng)

