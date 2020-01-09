This pictorial is sponsored by:
Jeffrey Roh
MD, MBA, MSc
Chief Executive Officer & Board Chair at IntuitiveX
PICTORIAL: Congratulations to Sam Cho! — The first Korean American Commissioner of the Port of Seattle. We are so proud of you!
