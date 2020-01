Seattle’s iconic Pho Bac boat-shaped restaurant—closed for renovations since November 2018— was set to reopen on Jan. 1, 2020.

The kitchen and interior were upgraded with a full bar at the nautical dining landmark on 1314 South Jackson Street.

But the diner atmosphere remains intact.

In addition to the signature pho, owner Yenvy Pham said the menu will have beef rib bun bo hue.