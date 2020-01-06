In the first meeting of the Nepal Development Consortium, held in Seattle on Dec. 17, the members unanimously agreed to build Nepal’s infrastructure for tourism, clean energy, and a sustainable environment.

At the meeting, chaired by former Congressman Jim McDermott, the Consortium decided to send one of its members—leadership development coach Murthy Kalkura—to Nepal in January to study the business climate and to meet Nepal CEOs and stakeholders as possible partners.

Other members of the Consortium include State Sen. Bob Hasegawa, Debadutta Dash, and Habib Habib.

This initiative was a follow-up to the recent Washington state visit by the Chief Minister of Gandaki Province, Prithvi Subba Gurung, and the state attorney general Rajendra Ghimire.