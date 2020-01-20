National Inventors Hall of Fame announces 2020 inductees

Ming-Jun Li, Pushkar Tandon, and Margaret Wu are among 22 inductees in the National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF).

Li and Tandon, along with a third person, invented the bend-insensitive ClearCurve® optical fiber. Because it can bend without significant signal loss, ClearCurve optical fiber has reached locations previously inaccessible to optical fiber and advanced data transmission across an array of industries.

Wu advanced the field of synthetic lubricants, and she has revolutionized the way both automotive and industrial lubricants are designed and synthesized.

NIHF will honor these inductees in Washington, D.C. on May 6-7 at one of the innovation industry’s most highly anticipated events—“The Greatest Celebration of American Innovation®.”