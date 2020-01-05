JAL to give away 50,000 flights during Olympics

TOKYO — Japan Airlines (JAL) announced on Dec. 27 that it will give away 50,000 domestic return tickets to international visitors in the summer of 2020.

Participants must be a JAL Mileage Bank frequent flyer member registered outside of Japan. The traveling period for the “Win a Trip with JAL” campaign will be between July and September 2020. This is part of a larger tourism push by the Japan Tourism Agency and Japan National Tourism Organization to encourage tourists to “see Japan with fresh eyes” and “discover a new Japanese city.”

The campaign, which kicks off in late February next year, lets passengers fly for free to select local destinations from Haneda Airport in Tokyo, as well as Itami and Kansai airports in Osaka.

By boosting tourist travel to other parts of Japan, it is hoped that the campaign will help ease the shortage of accommodation expected in Tokyo over the Olympics and Paralympics period, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.

The Olympics is scheduled to run from July 24 to Aug. 9, while the Summer Paralympics will run from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6.