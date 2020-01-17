Inslee, CAPAA seeking applicants for Ruth Woo Fellowship

OLYMPIA — The office of Gov. Jay Inslee, in partnership with the Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs (CAPAA), is recruiting currently enrolled college and graduate students with a commitment to civil rights and equality for the Ruth Woo Fellowship.

The late “Auntie Ruth” Woo fought for social justice and equality for all people. Over many decades, she mentored would-be chiefs of staff, county executives, state Supreme Court justices, state legislators, and governors.

The Ruth Woo Fellow, who is part of the Governor’s Leadership Academy Class of 2020, is based in the governor’s office in Olympia and will gain a hands-on learning experience in state government. They will also have the unique opportunity to work with CAPAA staff to make important connections with community leaders and public officials, work on special projects serving diverse communities, and learn about Ruth Woo’s life and legacy.

The Ruth Woo Fellow will begin the 10-week program in June and earn $15 an hour.

For more information, go to capaa.wa.gov/about/ruth-woo-fellowship-in-the-governors-office.