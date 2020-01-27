Davina Duerr sworn in

State Rep. Davina Duerr was one of five new lawmakers sworn in last week for the 2020 state legislative session.

A daughter of a Taiwanese immigrant, Duerr was appointed to the House of Representatives seat for the 1st District, which encompasses Skagit, Snohomish, and Whatcom counties. She is replacing Derek Stanford, whose House seat was vacated when he was appointed to a Senate seat this session.

Duerr grew up in New York, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in architecture from Syracuse University before moving to Washington and becoming a Bothell resident in 2001.

Duerr serves on the Bothell City Council and has been active on multiple boards, including the Bothell Landmark Preservation Board and the Northshore School Foundation.