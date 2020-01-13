David DQ Lee and Karen Vuong featured in Seattle Opera’s 2020/21 season

Countertenor David DQ Lee and Soprano Karen Vuong will debut at Seattle Opera this season, performing as the Refugee and Tina, respectively, in “Flight” next month. Lee is Canadian Korean. Vuong is a Vietnamese American from New York.

Flight is a 1998 opera based in part on true events.It depicts an omniscient air traffic controller who watches over a bustling departure lounge with jaded flight attendants, a couple on vacation, a mysterious older woman, an Eastern European diplomat, and his expectant wife, all of whom must wait out a storm.