Champion of Equal Education Rights Award to Holly Ham

On Dec. 19, the Asian American Coalition for Education (AACE) awarded Holly Ham, former executive director of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (WHIAAPI), with the “Champion of Equal Education Rights” award.

Ham has dedicated her career in both the public and nonprofit sectors to increasing democratic representation of Asian Americans and the community’s common welfare.

As executive director of WHIAAPI, Ham played a key role in facilitating the advancement of AACE’s policy recommendations and other concerns to the federal government under the Trump administration.

Yukong Zhao, the president of AACE, called Ham is “an outstanding leader.”