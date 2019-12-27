SCIDpda project gets city funding

The City of Seattle Office of Housing awarded SCIDpda $11 million in funding for the first phase of its North Lot campus project by Pacific Tower.

SCIDpda Executive Director Maiko Winkler-Chin said, “SCIDpda is honored to be able to implement the vision originally developed by Maria Barrientos for the Pacific Hospital PDA.

Although the project has changed over time, the key community development elements remain, which is important in a neighborhood with strong displacement risks.”

The development will include 154 affordable apartments, a 24,000-square-foot facility for Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, a model of care that enables low-income, nursing-home eligible adults to live independently at home or in the community. Additionally, El Centro de la Raza will operate a 10,000-square-foot early childhood education facility.