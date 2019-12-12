Recount done, Varisha Khan wins

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

King County Elections certified the results for recounts for City Council positions in Redmond, Mercer Island, and Bothell on Dec. 6.

The victor in the Redmond City Council Position 1 race was Varisha Khan, a second-generation Pakistani American, after a machine recount on Dec. 5.

Khan beat three-term incumbent Hank Myers by 66 votes. She is a community organizer and former political-action-committee director for OneAmerica Votes.

Dave Rosenbaum defeated Daniel Thompson by 40 votes in an election recount for Mercer Island City Council Position 1.

There was also a hand recount for the Bothell City Council Position 2 race between Leigh Henderson and Mason Thompson.

That is a multi-county race, shared with Snohomish County. The Snohomish County recount was set to take place on Dec. 9.

The two candidates were separated by only five votes.

In order for a race to qualify for a mandatory hand recount, the candidates must be fewer than 150 votes and less than 0.25 percent apart. To qualify for a machine recount, candidates must be fewer than 2,000 votes and less than 0.5 percent apart.

Staff can be reached at editor@nwasianweekly.com.