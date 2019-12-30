Poke to the Max at Sea-Tac Airport

Sea-Tac Airport announced on Dec. 16 that Poke to the Max opened on D Concourse. Poke to the Max is a joint venture between celebrity Chef Sam Choy and local Airport Disadvantaged Business Enterprise and food entrepreneurs, Leeann Subelbia and Max Heigh.

This is the only full-service restaurant and bar for Poke to the Max, including the debut of its first-ever breakfast menu. All day menu favorites include ahi tuna and salmon poke rice dishes, salads, and wraps, garlic fried chicken, teriyaki short ribs, and handcrafted musubis.

“We are very excited to land in SEA and spread the aloha to each passenger,” said Chef Sam Choy. “Stop in for some great local food!”