By Ruth Bayang

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

“I am happy that the Department of Neighborhoods finally made the right decision,” said Faye Hong, about the announcement last week to reject the challenge to November’s International Special Review District (ISRD) election. InterIm brought on the challenge, alleging, “The will of many voters was unfairly compromised.”

Hong, who beat out InterIm employee Henry Liu, said, “It was a challenge without merit from the beginning.”

Though he’s pleased with the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods (DON)’s decision on the election, Hong said it should have nullified the ISRD board meeting on Dec. 10.

“That was the meeting that the three newly-elected board members were to be seated… We were denied the opportunity and the Review Board was conducted with only three board members,” which Hong said is not a quorum.

“I was an observer at that meeting and was disappointed at the way the meeting continued to the conclusion.”

Newly-elected board member Matt Chan said he’s looking forward to making a difference.

“My decision to run in the first place was to… insure that the community has a voice at the table,” said Chan, who defeated Lizzy Baskerville, another InterIm employee.

“I am happy with the DON’s decision and I am eager to get to work on the business that affects the Chinatown-International District.”

The third board member is Russ Williams, who was re-elected.

All three will join Stephanie Hsie (chair), Sergio Legon-Talamoni, and Andy Yip (vice-chair) beginning January of 2020. There is one vacancy on the board awaiting mayoral appointment.