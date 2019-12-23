The yəhaw̓ Curatorial Team of Satpreet Kahlon, Tracy Rector, and Asia Tail, and Rep. Pramila Jayapal were named among Seattle’s Most Influential People 2019 by Seattle Magazine.

Also included in a “Ones to Watch” list were Aparna Rae and Sage Ke‘alohilani Quiamno, founders of Future For Us, an organization committed to advancing women of color in the workplace; Ambika Singh, CEO of Armoire, a high-end wardrobe rental service; and Yin Yu, an immigrant from Taiwan who is fighting gentrification in Seattle’s International District.