Most Influential People 2019

From left: Ambika Singh, Aparna Rae(L) and Sage Ke‘alohilani Quiamno(R), and Satpreet Kahlon

The yəhaw̓ Curatorial Team of Satpreet Kahlon, Tracy Rector, and Asia Tail, and Rep. Pramila Jayapal were named among Seattle’s Most Influential People 2019 by Seattle Magazine.

Also included in a “Ones to Watch” list were Aparna Rae and Sage Ke‘alohilani Quiamno, founders of Future For Us, an organization committed to advancing women of color in the workplace; Ambika Singh, CEO of Armoire, a high-end wardrobe rental service; and Yin Yu, an immigrant from Taiwan who is fighting gentrification in Seattle’s International District.

