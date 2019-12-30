Maia Shibutani has cancerous tumor removed

Olympic skater Maia Shibutani learned that a tumor she had removed on Dec. 14 was cancerous, according to a post on her Instagram account.

“(SDH)-deficient renal cell carcinoma. This wasn’t the news I was hoping for, but I am beyond thankful that it was detected early and that my surgery went well… No further treatment is required at this time… All of the positive thoughts and support mean so much to me,” she wrote.

Shibutani, who earned bronze in PyeongChang with her brother Alex, wrote that she went to the ER in October with a stomach virus that led to an MRI that showed a small mass on one of her kidneys.