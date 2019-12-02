Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Inslee meets with Nepal delegation

Inslee meets with Nepal delegation

By Leave a Comment

Nepal Chief Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung (left) handing over a brass Buddha statue to Gov. Jay Inslee. (Photo provided by Debadutta Dash)

On Nov. 14, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee met with a delegation from Nepal led by Chief Minister of Gandaki Province Prithvi Subba Gurung and Attorney General Rajendra Ghimire.

Gurung proposed to establish sister-city relations between Washington state and Nepal’s Gandaki province.

“There are many commonalities between Washington state and our province,” Gurung said, stating the two places are endowed by natural resources such as mountains and lakes. They also share the same state flower: the rhododendron.

Gurung extended an invitation to Inslee to visit his country.

“Nepal has been on my wish list,” Inslee said, adding that it would be “a dream come true.”

The visit was facilitated by the Nepal Global Trade USA, a Seattle based nonprofit advocacy group founded by Mohan Gurung, to promote the bilateral relationship between Nepal and the United States.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *