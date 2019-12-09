Chinese Art Pig at Pike Place Market

“Ju Ju,” or Golden Pearl, the Chinese Art Pig who toured the region this year to celebrate the Year of the Pig, has found her home at Pike Place Market.

To kick-off this year’s holiday lighting ceremony on Nov. 30, the International Lion Dance Martial Arts Team led a drumming procession followed by the lighting of a traditional Chinese red lantern hanging above Golden Pearl on the Market’s rooftop.

Golden Pearl was designed by artist Master Zuolie Deng and created in partnership with the Pike Place Market Foundation, Washington State Pacific Education & Culture Foundation, and Washington State Sichuan Friendship Association.

Golden Pearl symbolizes the Market Foundation’s value of inclusion.