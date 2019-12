Seattle native and chef Angie Mar will serve as Renton Technical College (RTC)’s Celebrity Chef at two events on Jan. 28.

Mar is the owner and executive chef of the Beatrice Inn in Manhattan. She is celebrating the release of her new cookbook, “Butcher + Beast: Mastering the Art of Meat,” and she will prepare an intimate, multi-course dinner prepared with RTC Culinary students for 48 guests.

Tickets are available at foundation.rtc.edu/events/celebrity-chef