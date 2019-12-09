Northwest Asian Weekly

Bruce Harrell honored

Bruce Harrell

Outgoing Seattle City Council President Bruce Harrell received a long standing ovation on Nov. 22 during the 2019 Annual Breakfast of the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle.

The event, held at The Westin Hotel in, Seattle, raised more than $400,000 to empower the community and change the lives of the individuals, one family at a time.

Carmen Best

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best also presented Harrell with an award from SPD.

The theme for this year’s annual breakfast was “Dream BIG!” with a special emphasis on bridging the gap between youth and technology.

