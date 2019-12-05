As Keiro is sold, devoted volunteers forge ahead

By Mahlon Meyer
As she gazes across the room, her look becomes one of longing. The older Japanese woman she is watching has hair like wisps of snow. She is gently fondling silk handkerchiefs and bric-a-brac with the care of a mother.
“Why did I do it?” said Ruth Kimura, as she returned her gaze to the table in front of her.
Kimura, in her 50s, is the co-chair of the Ayame Kai Arts and Crafts Fair and has been up since dawn for the past several days, baking apple pies and organizing dozens of volunteers. Today she has overseen hundreds of community members crowding the halls of the Blaine Methodist Church, milling around dozens of vendor stands, eating 300 apple pies in less than two hours, and cavorting with other families, chatting and kibitzing.
“Why did I volunteer?” she said. “I didn’t have a community.”
Kimura grew up in West Seattle, far from the Japanese American community.
Her father, a jumpmaster at parachute school and a decorated veteran of the 442nd regiment, retired there from Kentucky.
Until she found Ayame Kai, a Japanese American fundraising club, she felt isolated.
“It’s more than just fundraising,” she said. “They welcome you, and for just 10 dollars, you can join and they give you an apron,” she said.
She was wearing hers, the same as the older woman behind the counter she had been gazing at on the far side of the hall, where she was selling trinkets and handmade silks—anything to remind a passerby of Japanese culture.
Ayame Kai was founded 40 years ago and raises money for Keiro Northwest.
But it’s not clear how much longer it will be around. The nursing home on 1601 Yesler Way was sold on Nov. 21 for $11 million, according to the King County Recorder’s Office.
Now only Nikkei Manor, an assisted living facility, remains. Even that’s uncertain, how long it will run.
Bryce Seidl, interim CEO, wrote in an email, “The reality is that the future of Nikkei Manor is dependent upon being able to establish a sustainable business operation.” This was in response to a question about whether the community would trust the new management given the lack of transparency in the past.
“The future of any enterprise depends upon being able to be economically sustainable over time.”
Seidl committed to being “open and transparent with families and volunteers going forward.”
In the old days, said Kimura, Keiro would present Ayame Kai with a wish list. The volunteers would raise money and pay for things like an extra lift for patients needing help out of bed. Or they would subsidize teaching in adult day care.
But now Kimura realizes the long run of Ayame Kai contributing to Keiro may someday be over.
“We may have to change and take a look at where our money is going,” she said. “There are other places where money can be raised and donated for. There are other elder care places. Those are the things we have to decide,” she said.
Seidl said Keiro is still working with Ayame Kai.
“We continue to work alongside these volunteers on a daily basis, and see them as a key partner in building a better future for assisted living at Nikkei Manor.”
No matter what, Ayame Kai will stay together, Kimura said.
Even the arts and crafts fair, held on Nov. 17, showed how far the group will go for the community.
Hundreds of people showed up from nearly dawn to pack the halls of the church, a traditionally Japanese American community. They waited outside in a line to eat the apple pies and takuan (Japanese pickles) made by the Ayame Kai volunteers.
The day before, about 60 volunteers showed up, according to Kimura’s count, to roll the dough, cut apples, and bake the 300 pies. When they were gone within two hours, she wasn’t surprised. It happens every year.
One community member said a spirit of cohesion still united the community despite the many challenges it has faced now and historically.
“It’s still a community and I’m always impressed that what they always have in common is this solidarity,” said Nikki Louis, board member of the New Mexico Japanese American Citizens League and a professor of creative writing and Asian American literature. Louis grew up in Seattle and was visiting her daughter.
“Demographically, we’re dwindling,” she said, citing intermarriage and dispersal to the suburbs. “Most of us from the Little Tokyos and Japantowns of mid-20th century America don’t live where we grew up anymore.”
“But in New Mexico, in Salt Lake City, Portland, Ontario, many of the communities I’ve worked with, that solidarity is there and now there is a pride in being Japanese American that was not there when I was a child,” she said.
Louis has worked with Japanese American communities as an oral historian, and is also a playwright. Her first play, about the internment of Japanese Americans in concentration camps, “Breaking the Silence,” was first performed at the University of Washington in 1986 to raise money for court cases involving the incarceration.
As a child, she survived one of the concentration camps she wrote about, and was released at age seven and a half, she said.
Standing outside in the cold, the wind tossing her hair, as the party wound down, she spoke of the sense of uncertainty facing the community now that Keiro has closed. It is, she said, a sign of economic changes in the 21st century, like gentrification.
“The dispersal of the ethnic communities has meant you no longer have ethnic clusters anymore, unless they’re recent immigrants.”
But Louis said the feeling of displacement was the same as it has always been.
“We are part of the dispossessed and we have spent all of our lives trying to prove we’re American because our faces are different, just like any people of color.”
She added, “It’s the same feeling, but it’s not the same story.”
For some, however, the feeling is anger and a sense of betrayal.
Gordon Shoji, in an email to Northwest Asian Weekly, said he had attended a recent meeting with representatives of the company that purchased Keiro.
After the meeting, he wrote a poem that criticizes the third and fourth generations of Japanese Americans (“sansei” and “yonsei”). He was particularly critical of the fourth generation, who he described as “becoming uninformed and riding on the coat tails of those before them without respect, let alone appreciation.”
Furthermore, he wrote, “This is exactly what I believe to be the foundation of the Keiro issue.”
His poem, titled, “Society Creates the Criminal,” has the subtitle, “Assimilation [a generalization too often accurate].
Excerpts include:
SANSEI…
losing the culture…can’t speak the language
but you love rice and you’re hell with chopsticks
successful in education… business…politics
content with growing wealth and position
japanese hyphen american…but…
beneath the veneer…the unspoken truth
females coveted…males not respected as men
created waves…demanded more than survival
YONSEI…
untouched by struggles of prior generations
just old stories & the photos without soul
reaping the harvest of your forebears toil
oblivious to waves & survival.
Inside the hall, as the day ended and crowds dispersed, a few vendors remained talking with folks.
Down at the far end, surrounded by hanging colored prints and paper cuttings, a grey haired woman was speaking Japanese with a visitor. Her son, with a beard, was by her side, selling her work. She had been selling her work for more than 30 years, she said. She studied with a teacher once, long ago. But her paper cutting has been mostly self-taught, she added.
By the end of the day, she had sold out of her 70 calendars and all her “fortune” bags.
“They were very popular,” she said.
Yonsei saysDecember 6, 2019 at 12:13 pm
Gordon Shoji writes it is the 3rd and 4th generation to blame. What he should really ask himself is how could a problem that challenged Keiro nursing home for over a decade went neglected by his own generation of Japanese Americans, it was on their own watch the problems began. Those who were directly involved. Those who were board members. Those who were in management. These problems did not just suddenly appear. It was due to years of neglect and following the old ways of don’t make waves. Quick to point fingers yet has done little to no real research. Ask people of the past how long the problems were known yet no true action was taken. A business model that relied on donations for daily operating expenses will ALWAYS fail. Community believed the business model was sustainable, obviously the past board members also believed this. Those in Gordon’s generation need to have real discussions with many who were involved and dig for answers. If you point the finger at 3rd and 4th generation, then why did the vote to close Keiro fall upon the exact generation of Gordon Shoji. It was his generation that ultimately voted to close and then all resigned month after the vote and town hall. Hypercritical at best. This is the classic mindset of the older generation. Slow to make difficult decisions, don’t go against the older and the wise. Respect the decision even if you are not in favor. Clearly the elder and wise for years did not have the leadership and firm standing to make the right decisions. This is why Keiro failed. Mahlon continue to write upon the gloom and doom and neglects to report on the future and to gain support. He continues to create pessimism and divide within a community that should not come together to support the next steps of success. Mahlon are you still living in the past of 2007? Do you live in a fear based reality. Sorry to say but how and what you report on is a direct reflection of who you are also being because it takes the mindset of a person who lives in fear, lack, pessimism and distrust to continue to report and write articles as poorly as you.
For the Japanese American community members like Gordon Shoji who continue to blame others for actions there is one question to be asked. If you have so many answers why did you not step forward to contribute and become a leader in a time of uncertainty and need. As a community member it is also a choice to volunteer and contribute. Yet now all you do is contribute to spread gossip and bring upon more stress that is not needed.
All have seem to have forgotten that loved ones during a stressful time had to relocate and some suffered from the transition. Some passed away. With that knowledge of the risk of more facing the same outcome at Nikkei Manor action had to be taken. Difficult decisions had to be made to that those loved ones at Nikkei Manor would have peace of mind. Mahlon & Gordon were you going to contribute to make those decisions? Obviously not because you continue to stand on the sidelines as cowards no different than those on social media that hide behind fake identities and leave belittling comments. They are called “Trolls”. In the new generation we take action and we stand by decisions. If you want to continue to live a life of blaming others then accept a true label of a Troll. That is what you are in real time in the year of 2019.
Keiro. 10 years or more of financial problems under the same leadership, built in majority of the same generation and mindset of board members. Now you act as if the problem somehow just appeared in less than 2 years? 1 + 1 is still 2. The accusations and editorials of recent translates to 1 + 1 = 100. If you are naive enough to believe 100 then you agree that Keiro failed due to recent leadership and board members. If you are still rational and know the answer is 2, then ask yourself, if the problem began over 10 years ago as financial losses began, why did no one take action? Ouch! 1st and 2nd generation….. waiting for a real answer here. OUCH! Reality hurts when common sense kicks in. At one time there were over 30 board members comprised of Japanese Americans from the community, during this time the problems were already happening. Were all 30 oblivious? OUCH! Gordon, look within your generation, put blame on where blame is due. For Mahlon, stick to Facebook where Trolls are alive and well. You fit right in.
Signed, the generation that broke the mold of don’t make waves, have a voice, stand for what you believe in, not because you just go with the majority because that is how it was always done. How did that end up for Keiro? Once again OUCH!