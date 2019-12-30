AALD sends state legislators to Japan

Six state-elected legislators from diverse Asian American backgrounds and regions recently traveled to Japan as part of the 2019 Asian American Leadership Delegation (AALD) program.

From Dec. 7 to 14, State Rep. My-Linh Thai and the other delegates traveled to Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, and Tottori. They exchanged ideas with Japanese political and government leaders, business executives, nonprofit leaders, and academics, creating networks that can mutually benefit the U.S.-Japan relationship.

The delegates also attended the Advanced Long-term Leadership Initiative Indo-Pacific Summit in Tokyo, where 43 youth from over 16 countries gathered to discuss common issues and goals of their respective countries.

AALD is co-organized by the Sasakawa Peace Foundation and U.S.-Japan Council, in collaboration with the National Asian Pacific American Caucus of State Legislators.