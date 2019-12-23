Northwest Asian Weekly

2019 Impact Awards

From left: Leslie Lum, Phyllis Campbell, Tomio Moriguchci, Nate Miles, and wife Leslie Harper-Miles (Photo by Assunta Ng)

The University of Washington (UW) Foster School of Business held its annual Impact Awards on Dec. 5 at The Westin Seattle.

Lawrence Kimura was awarded the Accenture Student Consultant of the Year award.

The event also celebrated 25 influential people who have helped to build and shape the Consulting and Business Development Center. They included Northwest Asian Weekly publisher Assunta Ng, Phyllis Campbell, Leslie Lum, Nate Miles, and Tomio Moriguchi.

The Impact Awards recognize business, civic, and student leaders who are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in business.

