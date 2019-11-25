Northwest Asian Weekly

TAPSgiving

TAPS attendees pose for a pic after a delicious turkey feast. (Photo by Eugene Hsu)

Members of Taiwanese American Professionals – Seattle (TAP-SEA) held their annual TAPSgiving on Nov. 10 — a pre-Thanksgiving celebration.

Approximately 50 attendees enjoyed turkey, chicken, pasta, and other delicious foods at the Bellevue Towers.

