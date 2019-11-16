Survey: Asians favor Biden, Warren over Yang

A recent informal survey by the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund (AALDEF) found that Asian Amercians favor Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren over Andrew Yang.

The group released the nonscientific survey of 500 voters across Virginia, Texas, and Pennsylvania after the Nov. 5 general election. A representative of AALDEF said Biden and Warren performed best among Democrats because they have platforms that tap into the community’s priorities.

“The top issues for Asian American voters typically include health care and education, among other issues, and these two candidates are focused on those issues,” said Jerry Vattamala, the organization’s Democracy Program director. He added that Asian Americans were “strongly in favor” of the Obama administration, which has helped Biden, the former vice president.

In Virginia, where Asian Americans voted overwhelmingly Democratic, President Donald Trump still ranked better than Yang, based on the survey.

All three candidates will appear in the fifth Democratic debate scheduled for Nov. 20 along with Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and billionaire activist Tom Seyer.

The debate, held in Atlanta, will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Pacific time, and will be co-hosted by The Washington Post and MSNBC.