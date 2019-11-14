Satpal Sidhu elected Whatcom County Executive

By Staff

Satpal Sidhu edged out Tony Larson to be Whatcom County’s next County Executive with 51 percent of the vote (Larson had 48 percent).

Sidhu wrote in a Nov. 9 email, “During this campaign, I had the opportunity to speak with thousands of people from all corners of the county and listen to their concerns. It was a valuable learning experience and I will bring that with me to this office.”

Satpal grew up in India and worked in Canada before moving to Whatcom County in 1988. He and his wife Mundir, married for 40 years, have lived in Lynden for 30 years. They have three sons.

Satpal has been on the Whatcom County Council since 2015. He speaks four languages, was a Fulbright Scholar, and has substantial experience as a professional engineer, senior business executive, and Dean of Engineering at Bellingham Technical College.

Satpal is also a founding member of the Meridian Public Schools Foundation and currently serves on the board of the Whatcom Community College Foundation.