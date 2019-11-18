Remembering the Vietnam War

Participants got to learn more about how South Vietnamese immigrants remember the Vietnam War through stories and love songs.

The event was held on Nov. 10 at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute.

Dr. Julie Pham, Quoc Bao Pham, and Professor Quyen Di all shared their stories, and Melanie Nga, a popular Vietnamese singer, sang songs about the war.

The conversations were in both Vietnamese and English. Participants also enjoyed food sponsored by Pho Bac.

The event was organized by Northwest Vietnamese News.