Racial justice rally

SEATTLE— A diverse group of community leaders gathered on Nov. 6, on the morning after Election Day, at Hing Hay Park in Seattle’s Chinatown.

The news conference was to express unity for racial justice and policies that benefit all of society.

Speakers included Rep. My-Linh Thai, Lynn Trinh, president of the Seattle chapter of the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association, and Miss Spirit of Miss Washington USA 2011 Lele “Happy” Tian.

Thai said, “In an ideal world, we would not have to pay attention to race, ethnicity, religion, or other markers of difference. But we live in the real world, where unfortunately, some of us have been set back by a racial and economic order that places a differential value on people based on skin color, national origin, religion, gender, and class. It’s our duty to society to fix these historical wrongs.”

Trinh said people must find common ground as we all want wellbeing of our families and loved ones.

“We can work together to improve society for all of us, to build a truly inclusive democracy based on dignity, not division; on our connected wellbeing, not rivalry.”