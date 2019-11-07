Northwest Asian Weekly

November 2019 general election

Compiled by Staff from the King County elections website and results.vote.wa.gov/results/current
Port of Seattle Commissioner-elect Sam Cho and community leaders in the International District. (Photo by George Liu)

Election Day has come and gone. But because of Washington state’s mail-in ballot system, this remains an election in progress.

Tammy Morales appearing happy with a lion dancer. She is ahead in the Seattle City Council race. (Photo provided by Tammy Morales)

As of press time, here are the highlights:

  • Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant is trailing challenger Egan Orion,
  • Girmay Zahilay is well ahead of longtime King County Council incumbent Larry Gossett,
  • Washington voters want their $30 car tabs,
  • Voters are rejecting Referendum 88, which would bring back affirmative action, by a thin margin.

The following are AAPI candidates who are leading in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties.

KING COUNTY

PORT
Port of Seattle, Commissioner Position 2
Sam Cho 57.15%

CITY

City of Auburn Council, Position 3
James Jeyaraj 52.38%

City of Bellevue Council, Position 5
Janice Zahn 66.89%

City of Burien Council, Position 6
Sofia Aragon 52.06%

City of Clyde Hill Council, Position 3
Kim Muromoto 98.38%

City of Medina Council, Position 2
Harini Gokul 60.03%

City of Renton Council, Position 7
Kim-Khanh Van 63.17%

City of SeaTac Council, Position 3
Peter Kwon 58.15%

City of Shoreline Council, Position 4
David Chen 50.29%
Doris McConnell 49.38%

City of Tukwila Council, Position 4
Cynthia Delostrinos-Johnson 53.60%

SCHOOL

Bellevue School Board, District 5
Jane Aras 39.62%
Francine Wiest 60.05%

Bellevue School District 405, Director District 1
Sima Sarrafan 98.70%

Federal Way School District 210, Director District 5
Hiroshi Eto 97.83%

Mercer Island School Board, Position 5
Tam Dinh 66.04%

Mercer Island School District 400, Director Position 3
Maggie Tai Tucker 98.90%

Snoqualmie Valley School District 410, Director District 5
Ram Dutt Vedullapalli 98.75%

JUDICIAL

Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 1
Judge Position 1
John H. Chun 98.47%

OTHER

Sammamish Plateau Water & Sewer, Commissioner Position 2
Ryika Hooshangi 98.35%

PIERCE COUNTY

CITY

City of Fife Council, Position 1
Bryan Yambe 95.06%

SNOHOMISH COUNTY

CITY

City of Bothell Council, Position 6
Davina Duerr 75.65%

City of Mukilteo Council, Position 5
Riaz Khan 50.06%

OTHER
Snohomish County South Sno. Co. Fire & Rescue RFA, Commissioner District 4
David Chan 55.99%

STATE MEASURES

Referendum 88
Affirmative action (A vote to approve would allow affirmative action. A vote to reject upholds the ban).
Approved 48.67%
Rejected 51.33%

Initiative 976
Car tabs (This Tim Eyman initiative would impose a $30 cap on car tab fees for most vehicles).
Yes 55.04 %
No 44.96 %

Girmay Zahilay on election night (Photo provided by Girmay Zahilay)

Sam Cho (3rd from right, front) campaigning (Photo provided by Sam Cho)

Peter Kwon (right) and Tukwila mayor Allan Ekberg (2nd from right) who ran unopposed for re-election (Photo provided by Peter Kwon)

