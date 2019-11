The University of Washington hosted a special event with Norman Mineta on Nov. 10, featuring a special screening of the documentary, “Norman Mineta and His Legacy: An American Story.”

In addition, there was a discussion with the former U.S. Secretary of Commerce and former U.S. Secretary of Transportation, along with co-producers of the documentary.

The film details Mineta’s upbringing and his family’s removal to a World War II mass-incarceration camp.