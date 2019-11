The Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) raised $425,000 at its annual gala at the Four Seasons Hotel on Nov. 1.

Proceeds from the event benefit LIHI’s supporting housing programs, urban rest stops, and tiny houses.

Michele Wang, principal architect with Runberg Architecture Group, was honored as one of LIHI’s 2019 Housing Heroes.

LIHI Executive Director Sharon Lee said Wang’s “design sensibility has resulted in wonderful places for our residents to live and thrive.”