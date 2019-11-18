Kshama Sawant wins re-election

Kshama Sawant declared victory against challenger Egan Orion in a tight Seattle City Council race for the District 3 seat. Orion, who lost by 1,500 votes, conceded on Nov. 12.

Sawant ran a “not-for-sale” campaign that pitted her against Amazon and other big corporations.

“It looks like our movement has won, and defended our socialist City Council seat for working people against the richest man in the world,” Sawant said at a news conference, taking a dig at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Sawant grew up in Mumbai and moved to Seattle in 2006. She became a U.S. citizen in 2010.