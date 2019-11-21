ISRD election winners

The 2019 International Special Review District (ISRD) Board said 160 ballots were cast in its election on Nov. 19. Community members voted in three new board members.

The winners are:

— Russ Williams, Position 1 for a Business Owner, Property Owner or Employee.

Williams works for a general contracting firm, based in Little Saigon. He believes that preservation is beneficial for preserving a community’s culture, as well as its local economy, and that historic buildings help to maintain a sense of permanency and heritage for the Chinatown-International District.

— Matt Chan, Position 2 for Resident, Tenant, Community Participant.

Chan volunteers his time with community newspapers, InterimCDA, and the Wing Luke Museum. He is interested in development that takes community input, aesthetic design history, and the wellbeing of the neighborhood into account. He wants to bring awareness that the neighborhood is more than just a tourist destination and to help preserve its history.

— M. Faye Hong, Position 4 for Resident, Tenant, Community Participant.

Hong is a senior advisor to the Hop Sing Tong Association and the Lee Family Association. He is a board member of the Chinatown Gate Foundation and the Chong Wa Benevolent Association. He is also the vice president of the Dr. Sun Yat Sen Foundation and the property manager for the Yick Kong Corp. He is the prior owner of two restaurants in Chinatown, the Atlas Café and House of Hong.

In 1973, the ISRD Board was created to preserve, protect, and enhance the cultural, economic, and historical qualities of the Chinatown-International District.

The Board is made up of seven members—five elected by the Chinatown-International District community and two appointed by the mayor.

To learn more about ISRD, visit seattle.gov/neighborhoods/preservation/id.htm.

