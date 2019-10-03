Two bodies recovered, presumed to be Nguyen and Le

The Mercer Island Police Marine Patrol found and recovered two bodies from Lake Washington on Sept. 30. Both bodies were recovered from 110 feet of water, approximately one mile from the Mercer Island shore, in the 7800 block area of West Mercer Way.

These bodies are presumed to be the missing boaters—James Le and Vanna Nguyen—from Sept. 2. There were no obvious signs of foul play.

Nguyen and Le have been missing since Labor Day, when neighbors called police to complain about loud music coming from a boat offshore in the 7700 block of West Mercer Way. Officers found the boat—a red, 20-foot ski-type boat that was still playing loud music. Police also found cell phones and IDs belonging to Nguyen and Le, but they were nowhere to be found.