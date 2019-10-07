Rajeev Majumdar is the first state bar president of South Asian descent

Rajeev Majumdar has been sworn in as president of the Washington State Bar Association (WSBA).

Washington Supreme Court Justice Steven González administered the oath of office at a ceremony in Seattle on Sept. 26.

Majumdar will be the first state bar president of South Asian descent in the United States. He serves as the prosecuting attorney for the City of Blaine, and as the special prosecuting attorney for the City of Bellingham’s Mental Health Diversion Court. He also maintains a private practice with the Law Offices of Roger Ellingson, P.S., in Blaine, where he has worked since 2008.

In 2015, Majumdar received the WSBA Local Hero Award for his work with indigent populations. He graduated cum laude from Seattle University School of Law, where he was an editor of the law review. Majumdar’s term as president runs through September 2020.