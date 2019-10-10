OBIT: Louise Kashino Takisaki

A memorial service for Louise Kashino-Takisaki will be held at Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church on Oct. 12 at 2 p.m.

The community leader, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother—died surrounded by family on Aug. 20 after a sudden illness. She was 93.

Louise was born in Seattle on April 25, 1926 to Kakichi and Tamiye Tsuboi, the third-oldest of six siblings.

She and her family were incarcerated first at the Puyallup Fairgrounds, then at the Minidoka internment camp in Hunt, Idaho. While incarcerated, Louise met her future husband, Shiro Kashino. They were married 51 years before he died in 1997 — they had three daughters.

Louise was married to her second husband, Jiro Takisaki, for five years before his death in 2009.

She is survived by daughters Kris Hiraoka (Stan), Debbie Kashino (Bruce Inaba), and Bev Kashino (Doug Tsujii); granddaughters Kari Kanai (Randy), Traci Liu (Mike), Marisa Kashino (Nate Carlile), and Shina Kashino (Sarrah); brother Frank Tsuboi; and great-grandchildren Lauren and Audrey Liu, and Matthew Kanai.