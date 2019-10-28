Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / MAP Bridging the Gap Breakfast

MAP Bridging the Gap Breakfast

By Leave a Comment

From left: Sheila Edwards Lange, Sandra Madrid, Paul Rucker and MAP co-founders Vivian Lee and Larry Matsuda. (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Al Sugiyama Scholarship recepient Juyoun Park (back, second from left) with Sugiyama’s family and supporters (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Anil Ranjan Das Gupta Scholarship recipient Turam Purty (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Joby Shimomura accepted her father Roger’s award on his behalf (Photo by Assunta Ng)

William Lau Walker (left) with his mother, Maria Low (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Roger Shimomura was recognized at the University of Washington (UW)’s annual MAP Bridging the Gap Breakfast on Oct. 19.

Founded in 1994, the Multicultural Alumni Partnership (MAP) is dedicated to promoting diversity at the UW and in the UW alumni community.

Shimomura received the Distinguished Alumni Award—his paintings, prints, and theatre pieces address socio-political issues of ethnicity. He was born in Seattle and spent two early years of his childhood in Minidoka, one of 10 concentration camps for Japanese Americans during WWII.

The annual breakfast celebration recognizes the recipients and the service of alumni and friends who have made a difference for diversity at the UW.

The Alfredo Arreguin Scholarship, Anil Ranjan Das Gupta Scholarship, and Al Sugiyama Scholarship were also handed out to William Lau Walker, Turam Purty, and Juyoun Park, respectively.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *