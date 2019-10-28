Roger Shimomura was recognized at the University of Washington (UW)’s annual MAP Bridging the Gap Breakfast on Oct. 19.

Founded in 1994, the Multicultural Alumni Partnership (MAP) is dedicated to promoting diversity at the UW and in the UW alumni community.

Shimomura received the Distinguished Alumni Award—his paintings, prints, and theatre pieces address socio-political issues of ethnicity. He was born in Seattle and spent two early years of his childhood in Minidoka, one of 10 concentration camps for Japanese Americans during WWII.

The annual breakfast celebration recognizes the recipients and the service of alumni and friends who have made a difference for diversity at the UW.

The Alfredo Arreguin Scholarship, Anil Ranjan Das Gupta Scholarship, and Al Sugiyama Scholarship were also handed out to William Lau Walker, Turam Purty, and Juyoun Park, respectively.